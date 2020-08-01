Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder are itching to return.

The teams will play Saturday at Walt Disney World in an NBA seeding round game between Western Conference foes. The matchup is the Jazz’s second game since the NBA restart, following their win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night. The Thunder are playing competitively for the first time since March 11 but hope they can carry the form they showed in three scrimmage wins into the resumed 2019-20 season.

Here’s when and how to watch Jazz vs. Thunder.

When: Saturday, Aug. 1, at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN | FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Chris Nicoll/USA TODAY Sports Images