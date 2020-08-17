Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ highest-profile undrafted free agent is absent from the team’s first padded practice of the offseason.

Wide receiver Jeff Thomas, defensive tackle Beau Allen, rookie linebacker Anfernee Jennings and running backs Sony Michel and Lamar Miller, both of whom on the physically unable to perform list, weren’t spotted at Monday’s training camp practice.

New tight ends Alex Ellis and Paul Butler both were present. Ellis wore No. 88, while Butler sported No. 82.

The Patriots began practicing last Wednesday, but this is the first session open to non-internal media.

Thumbnail photo via Sep 15, 2018; Toledo, OH, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Jeff Thomas (4) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Toledo Rockets at Glass Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports