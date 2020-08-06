Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You’ve likely seen the viral tomato that people believe looks like Larry Bird. And while plenty of people on Twitter loved it, one ESPN commentator wasn’t impressed.

Jeff Van Gundy was helping call the Boston Celtics’ 149-115 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday when that tomato somehow made its way onto the broadcast screen.

“What is that?,” Van Gundy asked when it popped up.

And when a picture of Bird appeared next to the tomato for a side-by-side comparison, Van Gundy wasn’t having it.

“That’s disrespectful,” he said. “That guy was, what a competitor. The amount of shot making, the rebounding and the passing. Like, he had all of those traits. And the confidence level, unsurpassed.”

Check out Van Gundy’s full reaction below, courtesy of Bleacher Report:

The similarities are striking, sure, but that certainly won’t ever take away from what Bird accomplished during his time with the Celtics.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images