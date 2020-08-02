Hockey finally has returned.
The Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames go toe-to-toe Saturday night in a Western Conference clash that is sure to be a battle, with each team boasting some strong talent.
Calgary’s regular season was just OK and will look to put that behind it, while Winnipeg hopes to advance for the third consecutive season.
Connor Hellebuyck will be a tall task for the Flames, so there will be little room for error.
Here’s how to watch Jets-Flames:
When: Saturday, Aug. 1, at 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports
Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images