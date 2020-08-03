The Winnipeg Jets need a win Monday afternoon.
The Jets fell 4-1 on Saturday in Game 1 of their NHL Qualifying Round series with the Calgary Flames. The two teams will square on Monday in Game 2 inside the NHL’s Edmonton bubble. The series is a best-of-five, with the winner qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoff.
Will the Jets even the series, or will the Flames take a commanding 2-0 series lead? We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how to watch Jets-Flames Game 2:
When: Monday, Aug. 3, at 2:30 p.m. ET
TV: NHL Network
Live Stream: FuboTV
Thumbnail photo via Candice Ward/USA TODAY Sports Images