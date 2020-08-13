Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Philadelphia 76ers can’t seem to catch a break.

Already expected to be without key player Ben Simmons for the rest of the NBA season, who underwent surgery Monday to remove a loose body in his knee, the team learned Wednesday that it was locked into a matchup against the No. 3 Boston Celtics in the first round of the Playoffs.

And now, star center Joel Embiid’s health is in question, too.

The big man left Sunday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers early with a left ankle injury, missing the team’s next game against the Phoenix Suns as well, and on Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors, left the game in the first half never to return.

Embiid was hit on his right hand in the game he already was scheduled to see limited time in. Per ESPN’s Malika Andrews, he got x-rays on his wrist that came back negative.

Joel Embiid is out for the remainder of today’s game against the Raptors, the team says. Embiid got x-rays during halftime on his right wrist and they were negative. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) August 13, 2020

Entering the NBA Bubble, seeing Philadelphia take to the No. 6 seed was a nightmare first-round matchup for Boston. But as the Sixers lineup struggles with health, things don’t seem so bad all of a sudden.

