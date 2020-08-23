Julian Edelman Hardly Seemed Amused By Cam Newton Dancing At Practice

Cam Newton hasn’t been shy about cutting a rug at Patriots practices, but the same can’t be said for Julian Edelman.
Newton has been seen dancing and, generally, bursting with energy throughout training camp. That trend continued Friday as Newton danced during warmups.
However, the real story was Edelman’s reaction –or lack thereof — to Newton’s moves.
Check out this video from WLNE-TV’s Nick Coit:
(Edelman is in the distance, behind Newton.)
Yeah, Newton definitely brings a different vibe to the Patriots than Tom Brady did.
As for his play on the football field, Newton appears primed to be named the Patriots’ Week 1 starting quarterback.