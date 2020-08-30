Julian Edelman Honors Chadwick Boseman With Thoughtful Instagram Post

The Patriots receiver paid tribute to the "Black Panther" star

Julian Edelman, like so many across the world, was stunned by the death of actor Chadwick Boseman.

The New England Patriots receiver used his Instagram story to honor Boseman, who died Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Boseman was best known for playing King T’Challa in “Black Panther” and Jackie Robinson in “42.”

Take a look:

Well said, Julian.

Edelman’s reaction was just one of many from athletes across the sports world. The NBA on Saturday held a moment of silence before its games for Boseman, as well as Cliff Robinson and Lute Olson.

