New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton made a strong first impression on his new teammate, wide receiver Julian Edelman, this summer. And we mean literally strong.

Edelman initially got together with Newton out west at UCLA for some offseason work before the Patriots reconvened as a team for training camp.

“He’s a specimen, for sure,” Edelman said Monday in a video conference call. “When you first meet him, just his stature. The dude is large, put together well, and he’s got a great energy about himself. I was really impressed with his work ethic and his mindset.”

Edelman made sure not to single out Newton, however. Newton, despite his track record with the Carolina Panthers, which includes a 2015 NFL MVP award, is not guaranteed to be the Patriots’ starting quarterback in 2020. Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer will battle Newton for that role in training camp.

“Just like I’ve been impressed with Stidham’s and Hoyer’s (mindset) and throwing with those guys, as well,” Edelman said. “Everyone’s out here, and everyone’s competing at all positions. Competition makes us all better. We’re looking forward to going out and continuing our Phase 1 or 2 or whatever we’re on right now to eventually getting into pads and getting ready and preparing for real football.”

The Patriots will start practicing Wednesday. Pads finally will come on Aug. 17. There will be no preseason games. The Patriots start their season Sept. 13 against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. Newton is the favorite to start that game, but anything can happen in the next month.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images