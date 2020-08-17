Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fired up for Game 1 between the Celtics and 76ers?

So is Julian Edelman.

Boston and Philadelphia will open their first-round NBA Playoffs series Monday night inside the league’s Orlando bubble. Hours before tip-off from Walt Disney World, Edelman took to Instagram to show his support for the C’s, which includes a photo of the New England Patriots wide receiver donning a customized Celtics jersey.

Monday was a big day for the Super Bowl LIII MVP, too. Edelman and the Patriots held their first padded practice of the summer with Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season less than a month away.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images