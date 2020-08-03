Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Unlike Gisele Bundchen, Julian Edelman couldn’t let Tom Brady’s birthday pass without cracking a joke at the 43-year-old’s expense.

Edelman on Monday was among the many who used social media to wish Brady a “happy birthday.” The New England Patriots receiver took a predictable dig at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, though.

Take a look:

Ah, yes. The “old man” quip. Nice, Julian.

The NFL Throwback Twitter account stuck to football, honoring Brady by sharing a highlight video from his first season as the starting quarterback for the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images