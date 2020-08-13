Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman’s holiday shopping just got a whole lot easier.

Edelman on Wednesday shared a photo of himself wearing the New England Patriots’ new primary uniform. In the caption to the Instagram post, the Patriots wideout revealed his mother’s reaction to the photo.

Take a look:

My mom asked if you could make these into coffee mugs, mouse pads and keychains? @patriots 📸 #pictureday

OK, Edelman probably should his mother more than a photo mug. Still, those things make great gifts.

In slightly more relevant Patriots news, New England on Wednesday completed its first training camp practice ahead of the new season.

