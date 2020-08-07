Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will Lyon be too rusty to complete an upset months in the making?

Juventus will host Lyon on Friday at Allianz Stadium in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 series. Lyon beat Juventus 1-0 on Feb. 26 in the first leg and remains determined to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2010.

Following a three-plus-months’ hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Juventus returned to action in June and went on to win the Serie A title for the ninth consecutive season. However, Juve has won just two of its last nine games in all competitions, sparking concerns over its form ahead of its Champions League re-entry.

Lyon hadn’t played a competitive game between mid-March and last Friday, when it returned to the fray and lost to PSG on penalty kicks following a goal-less draw in the French League Cup Final.

Here’s when and how to watch Juventus versus Lyon:

When: Friday, Aug. 7, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: Galavision

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images