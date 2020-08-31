Kemba Walker Injury: Brad Stevens Gives Positive Update On Celtics Guard

When the Celtics face the Raptors on Tuesday, they likely will have Kemba Walker in the lineup.

Boston’s star guard appeared to tweak his left knee Sunday in the Celtics’ series-opening victory over Toronto. Walker has dealt with an injury to the same knee throughout much of the 2020 season.

Brad Stevens on Monday issued an update on Walker, who participated in the team’s short practice inside the Walt Disney World bubble.

“He didn’t have any restrictions,” Stevens told reporters. “He went through all of our 12-minute practice today.

“Should be good to go tomorrow.”

Brad Stevens says Kemba Walker "should be good to go" for Game 2 after tweaking his knee in Game 1 against the Raptors pic.twitter.com/PFwLC8qryY — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 31, 2020

Obviously, that’s good news for the Celtics, though Walker himself admitted he dealt with some pain.

Kemba Walker on his knee and how he feels today: "Feels good. Feels good actually. I tweaked it a little bit. Little sore last night, but I felt really good today actually." — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 31, 2020

Boston and Toronto are scheduled to tip off in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at 5:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.