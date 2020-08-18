Kemba Walker Offers Positive Takeaway From Celtics’ Game 1 Win Over 76ers

Kemba Walker on Monday embarked on his first playoff run with the Boston Celtics.

So far, so good.

Walker and the Celtics took Game 1 of their first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers with a 109-101 win. It was a great team victory by Boston, and it was a particularly encouraging night for the star point guard.

The ninth-year pro, who’d been battling a knee injury over the past few months, had his minutes restriction lifted prior to the series opener against the Sixers. Walker played 34 minutes Monday — the most he’s played in a game since mid-February — and scored 19 points to go along with five assists.

Walker’s knee responded well to the extended workload.

Kemba Walker on how his knee felt tonight: "I felt good. I felt really good. This is the best I've felt since I've hurt it. It's about taking care of myself tonight and tomorrow." — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 18, 2020

Unfortunately for the Celtics, the positive update on Walker was matched by some tough news regarding Gordon Hayward. The veteran forward is expected to be out of action for four weeks due to the sprained ankle he sustained in Game 1.

The Celtics and 76ers will meet for Game 2 on Wednesday. Tip off from Orlando is set for 6:30 p.m.