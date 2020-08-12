Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics shocked many with a trade that dismantled the roster within a year of making it to the NBA Finals.

The transaction sent Kendrick Perkins and Nate Robinson to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Jeff Green, Nenad Krstic and a future first-round pick during the 2011 trade deadline.

The trade, however, did not shock Perkins. According to the big man, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge told him it was coming.

“He always was upfront,” Perkins recently told “Court Vision” podcast recently, via The Big Lead’s Ben Stinar.

“He had uncomfortable conversations with me about it and he used to tell me things like, ‘Hey Perk, I’m going out right now to find somebody that’s better than you, Rondo and Paul just so you know.’ Like, ‘I’m gonna be gone for a month recruiting.’ Like, how can you not respect it. I knew I was gonna get traded.”

Despite what Perkins brought to the Celtics in size and locker room presence, Ainge previously said he doesn’t regret moving him due not only to his ACL tear, but the fact the two sides couldn’t agree on a contract extension.

And Perkins himself is aware it actually was a smart decision on Ainge’s part.

We’re glad there’s no bad blood because Perkins seems to be a fan favorite while contributing to Celtics broadcasts and defending the team on ESPN.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images