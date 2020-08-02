The Orlando Magic’s mission to secure a playoff spot got off to a good start inside the NBA bubble.
The Sacramento Kings’? Not so much.
The Magic, who currently own the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, took down the eighth-seeded Brooklyn Nets on Friday. The Kings, meanwhile, fell to the San Antonio Spurs later in the day.
Orlando and Sacramento will square off Sunday night in both teams’ second of eight seeding games. Here’s how to watch the matchup online and on television:
When: Sunday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBA TV
Live Stream: FuboTV
Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images