Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Mavericks Big Man Out Rest Of Series Vs. Clippers

The Mavericks big man has torn his meniscus.

The NBA Playoffs are returning, just without Kristaps Porzingis.

The Dallas Mavericks on Friday announced that the Latvian big man is exploring treatment options for a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee, after he suffered the injury in Game 1 of the Mavericks’ playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Team doctors have not cleared Porzingis to return to play in the first-round.

This is a huge blow to the Mavericks, who trail the Western conference’s second-seeded Clippers 3-2 in one of the most exciting and competitive matchups of the postseason thus far.

Dallas and L.A. return to play Sunday, Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET live from the NBA Bubble in Orlando, Fla.

