Kyle Hart Looks To Earn First Career Win As Red Sox Close Series Vs. Phillies

The rookie is back on the mound Wednesday.

Kyle Hart made his Major League Baseball debut last Thursday in a losing effort against the Tampa Bay Rays.

In two innings of work, Hart allowed five earned runs on seven base hits while striking out four Rays and walking three.

He gets the ball at Fenway Park looking to snap the Red Sox’s nine-game losing streak as the Boston Red Sox conclude their quick two-game series against the Philadelphia Philles.

For more on the 27-year-old hurler, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.