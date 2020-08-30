Kyle Lowry Injury: Raptors Guard Reportedly Available For Game 1 Vs. Celtics

Kyle Lowry reportedly is good to go.

The Toronto Raptors guard is available Sunday for his team’s second-round series opener against the Boston Celtics, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Lowry suffered an ankle injury in the Raptors’ first-round series with the Brooklyn Nets.

Here’s Charania’s report:

Toronto’s Kyle Lowry (ankle) is available to play in Game 1 against Boston. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 30, 2020

Having Lowry in the lineup is huge for the Raptors, as the veteran guard is one of Toronto’s leaders, as well as one of its best players. Lowry averaged 19.4 points, 7.5 assists and five rebounds per game this season.

The Celtics and Raptors are scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.