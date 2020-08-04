Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Lakers and Jazz face off in the last game of Monday night’s slate of NBA games.

Los Angeles currently is sitting pretty atop the Western Conference standings, while the Jazz sits in fifth place. The Lakers beat the Jazz 2-0 in their season series before the NBA paused its season, as well.

Here’s how to watch Monday’s Lakers-Jazz game:

When: Monday, Aug. 3 at 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

