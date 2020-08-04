The Lakers and Jazz face off in the last game of Monday night’s slate of NBA games.
Los Angeles currently is sitting pretty atop the Western Conference standings, while the Jazz sits in fifth place. The Lakers beat the Jazz 2-0 in their season series before the NBA paused its season, as well.
Here’s how to watch Monday’s Lakers-Jazz game:
When: Monday, Aug. 3 at 9:00 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial
Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images