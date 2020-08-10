The Los Angeles Lakers have nothing to play for Monday night, but the Denver Nuggets are a different story.
LeBron James and the Lakers are locked into the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed, where as the Nuggets currently are slotted third behind the second-seeded Los Angeles Clippers. But Denver is just one game back of the Clippers and still has a chance to earn the No. 2 seed in the West.
The Nuggets and Lakers will square off Tuesday night inside the Walt Disney World NBA bubble.
Here’s how to watch online:
When: Monday, Aug. 10, at 9 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Live Stream: TNT
