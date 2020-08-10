Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Los Angeles Lakers have nothing to play for Monday night, but the Denver Nuggets are a different story.

LeBron James and the Lakers are locked into the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed, where as the Nuggets currently are slotted third behind the second-seeded Los Angeles Clippers. But Denver is just one game back of the Clippers and still has a chance to earn the No. 2 seed in the West.

The Nuggets and Lakers will square off Tuesday night inside the Walt Disney World NBA bubble.

Here’s how to watch online:

When: Monday, Aug. 10, at 9 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images