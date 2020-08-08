Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will have another opportunity to put together a more playoff-like performance when they face the Indiana Pacers on Saturday in Orlando, Fla.

The Western Conference’s top-seeded Lakers haven’t been as productive since arriving at the Walt Disney World campus. Los Angeles has had among the worst offenses in the league per 100 possessions since the restart, guiding the Lakers to a modest 2-3 record in Orlando.

The Pacers, on the other hand, have actually impressed despite being without Victor Oladipo. Fifth-seeded Indiana has compiled a 3-1 record in Orlando and are one game back of the No. 4 seed Toronto Raptors with the sixth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers not far behind.

Here’s how and when to watch Lakers-Pacers.

When: Saturday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images