NBA fans will be able to sink their teeth into another good one Thursday night.
On the second night of a back-to-back, the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Houston Rockets in a Western Conference clash, which could ultimately be a preview of a second-round playoff matchup.
The Rockets, currently the No. 6 seed in the West, are 2-1 in the NBA restart, coming off a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Houston, however, just a half game back of the fourth-seeded Utah Jazz.
The Lakers, on the other hand, are 2-2 through their first four games of the restart and will be looking to bounce back after a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Here’s how to watch Thursday’s Lakers-Clippers game:
When: Thursday, Aug. 6, at 9 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Live Stream: TNT
