Lakers Vs. Trail Blazers Live Stream: Watch Game 1 Of NBA Playoffs Online

Tuesday night’s NBA Playoff action closes with a Game 1 matchup between the No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers and No. 8 Portland Trail Blazers.

But this isn’t your typical No. 1 vs. No. 8 matchup, as the Trail Blazers have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA bubble thanks to the hot hand of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum.

And with LeBron James and the Lakers making their first playoff appearance since 2013, their run at the 2020 NBA title starts here.

Here’s how to watch:

When: Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Online: TNT