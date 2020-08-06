LeBron James is paying no mind to Donald Trump’s opinions on the NBA and the recent actions taken by the league’s players.

Advocating for social justice has been of the utmost priority inside the NBA’s Orlando bubble. These efforts have included players sporting social justice messages on the back of their jerseys, as well as the printing of “Black Lives Matter” on all game courts. The most noteworthy action, however, has been the majority of players and coaches kneeling during the national anthem prior to tip-off.

Trump has been outspoken about his distaste for the kneeling, noting Wednesday the protest prompts him to turn off the game. James isn’t at all concerned about whether or not the United States President tunes in.

“I really don’t think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership, him viewing the game,” James told reporters Wednesday after the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “And that’s all I got to say.”

The Lakers star ultimately had a bit more to say.

“I think our game is in a beautiful position and we have fans all over the world and our fans not only love the way we play the game, we try to give it back to them with our commitment to the game. But also respect what else we try to bring to the game and acknowledge it — what’s right and what’s wrong,” James said. “And I hope everyone, no matter the race, no matter the color, no matter the size, will see what leadership that we have at the top in our country and understand that November is right around the corner and it’s a big moment for us as Americans. If we continue to talk about, ‘We want better, we want change,’ we have an opportunity to do that. But the game will go on without his eyes on it. I can sit here and speak for all of us that love the game of basketball: We could (not) care less.”

The Lakers will play the second leg of a back-to-back Thursday night when they take on James Harden and the Houston Rockets.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo/USA TODAY Sports Images