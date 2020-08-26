LeBron James’ ‘More Than A Vote’ To Help Recruit Poll Workers For Election

The 2020 election is just around the corner, and athletes are trying to help get out the vote.

LeBron James’ organization “More Than a Vote” is expected to announce a multimillion-dollar campaign to help recruit poll workers for the upcoming election in November, according to The New York Times’ Astead W. Herdon.

The group reportedly will work with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund to promote the program in key battleground states where disenfranchisement impacts Black voters like Georgia, Michigan, Florida, Ohio and Wisconsin.

“More Than a Vote” formed in June after athletes expressed concerns over the Wisconsin primary after in-person polling locations were scaled back significantly and mail-in ballots were difficult to come by.

Atlanta Dream guard Renee Montgomery, who currently is sitting out of the 2020 WNBA season to focus on her political activism, hopes participating in the campaign will help bring about change.