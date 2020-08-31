Leonard Fournette Apparently Drew Zero Interest On NFL Trade Market

Would you trade late-round, throwaway draft pick for Leonard Fournette?

If you answer “yes,” you apparently feel differently about the star running back than any NFL general manager does.

The Jaguars on Monday waived Fournette, effectively ending the LSU product’s three-year run in Jacksonville. The 25-year-old either will become a free agent or will be due $4.17 million in salary if a team claims him.

During a video conference Monday morning, Jags head coach Doug Marrone revealed just how fruitless the team’s attempts to trade Fournette were.

Jaguars did all they could to trade RB Leonard Fournette in the spring and then again this summer. But as Jaguars’ HC Doug Marrone said today: "We couldn't get anything, a fifth, a sixth, anything. We couldn't get anything." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2020

So, why would Jacksonville move on from Fournette, a player who, despite injuries and attitude issues, enjoyed a resurgent campaign in 2019?

Well, according to Marrone, the team simply had no use for Fournette.

“At the end of the day, we feel … the skill sets of the guys that we have (can replace Fournette), and really that’s what led to the decision,” Marrone said, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “And it’s been something that we’ve done it with every single position we’ve been looking at. We’ve done cutups, we’ve done tapes, we’ve gone back, we’ve looked at everything, what we’ve tried to get done. So it’s not just the running back position; it’s all positions.

“And I wanted to make sure we had the best look of, hey, what’s going on right now? That’s the best indication of what we’re going to be able to get when we start this season, and I just feel that was the best — is what’s best for our team.”

Fournette was selected fourth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. He rushed for 2,631 yards and 17 touchdowns over three seasons with the Jaguars.