Lexus ‘Strike Out Hunger’ Program Returns In 2020 To Benefit Greater Boston Food Bank

With the Major League Baseball season’s return, Lexus will donate $100 to The Greater Boston Food Bank every time a Red Sox pitcher strikes out the opposing team’s hitter this season.

The program kicked off Opening Day and will run through the entire regular season, including each and every one of the Red Sox’s 60 games.

The fifth annual Strike Out Hunger Campaign follows Lexus’ most successful year to date, with Lexus donating $81,650 to The Greater Boston Food Bank. Over the past four seasons, Lexus has donated a total of $308,750 to The Greater Boston Food Bank, which has provided 926,250 healthy meals to those in need across Eastern Massachusetts.