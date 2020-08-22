Liberty Vs. CT Sun Preview: Can Connecticut Bounce Back Against Reeling Foe?

The Connecticut Sun have a perfect opportunity to assert their claim for a place in the WNBA Playoffs.

The Sun will take on the New York Liberty on Saturday in Bradenton, Fla., inside the WNBA bubble at IMG Academy. The teams seemingly are headed in opposite directions, with the Sun sitting in eighth place in the WNBA standings and the Liberty sitting firmly at rock bottom.

The Sun have won four out of their last six games but lost their most recent contest, a 99-78 setback Thursday night against the Las Vegas Aces.

Here’s how to watch Liberty versus Sun:

New York Liberty (1-11) vs. Connecticut Sun (5-8)

When: Saturday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Online: CBS All Access

Recent meetings

This will be the first time the Sun and Liberty face off in 2020. Connecticut won each of its three games against New York last season.

Players to watch

Alyssa Thomas and Briann January shouldered much of the offensive burden for the Sun on Thursday, and they’ll be keen to follow up with another impressive performance against the Liberty.

New York guard Layshia Clarendon played for Connecticut in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Although she didn’t live up to her previous WNBA All-Star standards, she’ll be eager to outshine the Sun.