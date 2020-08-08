Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lionel Messi has done it again.

The soccer superstar scored yet another sensational goal Saturday in Barcelona’s UEFA Champions League round of 16 game against Napoli. Barcelona was leading 1-0 in the 23rd minute when Messi scored after losing the ball, falling to the ground, recovering his footing and the ball in no particular order.

Oh. My. Messi. As only he could, the magician does it again. A masterclass in balance, precision, and skill puts @FCBarcelona up 3-1 on aggregate. pic.twitter.com/nKBPfu1Ywi — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) August 8, 2020

Messi’s highlight reel is full of entries, but he still captures the world’s attention with jaw-dropping feats on the field.

Barcelona is all but certain to progress to the Champions League quarterfinals.

