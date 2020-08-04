Matthew Stafford became the biggest name on the NFL’s COVID-19 list on Saturday, reserved for players who’ve contracted the virus or those who have come into contact with someone who has.

After passing tests on Tuesday and Wednesday, he received a positive test on Friday. But after two subsequent negative tests, it appears the Detroit Lions quarterback actually had a rare false positive.

The team Tuesday announced the clarification.

“Today we removed Matthew Stafford from the COVID-IR list and onto the Active Roster,” the statement read. “As a result of a False-Positive test resule, he was forced due to NFL/NFLPA protocols to sit out until he received two negative tests. His testing sequence for the Pre-Entry period was: negative, negative, False-Positive. The next three tests were all negative. To be clear, Matthew does NOT have COVID-19 and never has had COVID-19 and the test in question was a False-Positive. Also, all of Matthew’s family have been tested and everyone is negative.”

This is great news, not only for the team to have their quarterback, but for the Stafford family.

His wife, Kelly, had brain surgery to remove a tumor in spring of 2019, and among their four small children, the couple has an infant born at the end of June.

Crisis averted.

