Liverpool FC has revealed the new Nike away jersey for the 2020-21 season.

The away jersey for the upcoming campaign features a vibrant teal and black color scheme, drawing on cultural references from across the city.

The Liver bird and LFC crest, iconic symbols, heavily influence the color — a theme that has been carried through from the home jersey to tie the two shirts together.

Its swirling pattern on the front of the jersey takes inspiration from the Shankly Gates at Anfield, and a textured print design nods to Liverpool’s musical roots and the flyers often found around the city to advertise local music events.

“I’m a massive fan of the new away kit,” Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said. “I really love the design and how it has been influenced by the city and specific aspects of the club. I can’t wait to get back out there and play in it next season.”

The new jersey will go on general sale for purchase in store and online Monday.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com