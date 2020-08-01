Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool FC has revealed the new Nike home jersey for the 2020-21 season, which is now available to pre-order.

The first Reds strip to be designed by Nike as part of the new partnership, the home shirt sees a traditional vibrant red jersey, accented with teal and white around the V-neck collar and sleeves.

Red, white and teal has been a traditional colorway used throughout the club’s history, relating to the traditional crest, while also appearing as a prominent feature on the iconic LFC jersey since the club was founded in 1892.

Teal is also a color that represents the city of Liverpool, reminiscent of the shade of the Liver Bird that sits at the top of the famous Liver Building.

The new jersey is available to pre-order in store and online now and will go on general sale for purchase in store and online Thursday August 6. It is also available now for Early Access from nike.com and all other Nike retailers from Thursday August 6.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/404264-photos-reds-model-their-new-2020-21-nike-home-kit