Liverpool Schedule: Dates, Times Of Reds’ Premier League Games

Liverpool’s schedule for the 2020-21 Premier League season has been revealed.

The Reds will begin the defense of their Premier League title Sept. 12 with a home game against EFL Championship (second division) winner Leeds United.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds then will travel to Chelsea on Sept. 19, before hosting Arsenal on Sept. 26 at Anfield, as the season gets underway.

Merseyside derbies are penciled in for Oct. 17 at Everton’s Goodison Park and Feb. 20 at Anfield.

Liverpool will face Manchester United on Jan. 16 at home and May 1 at Old Trafford. The Reds will visit Manchester City on Nov. 7 and host their rivals Feb. 6.