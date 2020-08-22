Liverpool Vs. Stuttgart: Score, Highlights Of Reds’ Preseason Opener

Liverpool recorded a 3-0 victory over VfB Stuttgart on Saturday in Austria in their preseason-opening game of the 2020-21 campaign.

Roberto Firmino tapped the Reds into the lead against the Bundesliga club with 15 minutes on the clock in Salzburg, steering in from Curtis Jones’ low centering pass.

Firmino scores Liverpool's first goal of the preseason!



Firmino then claimed an assist for the champions’ second as he flicked a Mohamed Salah pass into Naby Keita, who prodded beyond Gregor Kobel.

Rhian Brewster rifled in another midway through the second period, as Liverpool sealed a comprehensive win in a good workout.