Liverpool will face Arsenal in the 2020 FA Community Shield on Saturday, Aug. 29, at Wembley Stadium.

The Reds are set to participate in the annual game as Premier League champions, taking on the Gunners, who qualified as FA Cup winners.

The game is scheduled for an 11:30 a.m. ET kickoff and will be played behind closed doors, with supporters unable to attend.

It will be the second successive year Jurgen Klopp’s side has contested the Community Shield, having lost a penalty shootout to Manchester City after a 1-1 draw in 2019.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com