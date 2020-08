Liverpool continues to ramp up preparations for the new season.

Liverpool will face Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday in Austria in the Reds’ second preseason game of the looming 2020-21 Premier League campaign. Liverpool beat Stuttgart 3-0 on Saturday in its preseason opener and hopes to follow that performance with another strong showing.

Here’s how to watch Salzburg-Liverpool.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m. ET

Live Stream: B/R Live