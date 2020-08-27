Jordan Henderson Reveals Liverpool’s Lofty ‘Theme’ For Upcoming Season

Liverpool FC will have some more of that.

Reds captain Jordan Henderson revealed Thursday Liverpool will focus on winning and improving in the 2020-21 season. The Reds are finishing up a preseason training camp in Austria and are set to return to action Saturday when they take on Arsenal on Saturday in the FA Community Shield.

Henderson believes the Reds’ mentality will be key to their dogged pursuit of success, just as it was last season when they were runaway winners of the Premier League title.

“To go again, to improve, to be better, to keep that desire, that hunger and that competitiveness as we’ve shown over the last few years,” Henderson told Liverpool’s website when asked what the squad’s theme for 2020-21 will be. “Just to keep going and win as many trophies as we can because we’ve proven that over the last few years we’re a top, top team.

“But that’s all down to the hard work and dedication that’s been over the whole season or the whole two, three, four years — however many years you want to go back — every single day in training was top level, 100 per cent.

“No matter whether you were playing, maybe playing every game or you hadn’t played that much, training has always had a high level and we’ve got to keep that going forward. If we do that, we’ll always have an opportunity to be more successful in the future.”

Liverpool will kick off its Premier League schedule Sept. 12 at Anfield against Leeds. Given the short offseason and minimal squad turnover, there’s a good chance the Reds will pick up where they left off.