The balls were flying out of Fenway Park on Sunday.

The Boston Red Sox took on the Toronto Blue Jays in the rubber match of their first series of the 2020 Major League Baseball season, and it didn’t disappoint.

There were five total home runs in the contest, with the Blue Jays smacking two and the Red Sox slugging three, including a pair from Mitch Moreland. The Red Sox first baseman had the biggest blast of the day, crushing one over the Green Monster to give the Sox the walk-off 5-3 win and first series win of the season.

Prior to the game, NESN’s Tom Caron, Steve Lyons and Red Sox Hall of Famer Tim Wakefield highlighted Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts as someone to look out for as he entered the matchup on an offensive tear. Bogaerts cooled somewhat Sunday, finishing the game 0-for-3, but added a walk and scored a run.

For more on his day and the Red Sox offense as a whole, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images