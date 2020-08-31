Luka Dončić ‘Doesn’t Want To Deal’ With Players Like Marcus Morris Sr.

A rivalry is brewing between Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris St. and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić.

The former was ejected Sunday in the first quarter of Game 6 after committing a flagrant foul 2 against Dončić, only adding to the contention boiling up all first-round series between the duo.

In the final minute of the frame as Dončić drove to the hoop, Morris swiped down to attempt a block, and with that, also hit him in the head causing the Mavericks star to hit the floor.

The brutal foul caused quite the commotion, too.

Marcus Morris was given a flagrant 2 and was ejected for this foul on Luka Doncic. pic.twitter.com/Cr7iTOegJe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 30, 2020

“It was a terrible play. What can I say?” Doncic said after the 111-97 loss which sent Dallas packing, via House of Highlights. “It’s two games in a row he did something like that. I really hoped the first game it wasn’t on purpose, but looking back on the foul this game, you know what I think.

“I don’t want to deal with that kind of players. Just move on.”

During Game 5, Morris stepped on Dončić’s left foot which has been giving the Maverick some issues, causing his sneaker to come off.

We’ll see if this beef carries into next season.