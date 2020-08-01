Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Connecticut Sun need a win in order to stave off panic.

Connecticut will face the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday afternoon in Bradenton, Fla., at the IMG Academy, looking to earn their first win of the 2020 WNBA season. This will be the teams’ second meeting in the early stage of this campaign.

The Sun have dropped their opening three games, most recently Friday night’s 81-76 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks, and another setback would consign Connecticut to its worst start in three seasons.

The Lynx beat the Chicago Sky on Thursday to improve to 2-1 and stay within one win of first place in the Western Conference.

Here’s how to watch Lynx versus Sun.

Minnesota Lynx (2-1) Vs. Connecticut Sun (0-3)

When: Saturday, Aug. 1, at 4 p.m. ET

TV: NESNplus, NBA TV

Online: NESN Live Stream

Recent meetings

Minnesota beat Connecticut 77-69 last Sunday in their season opener. The Sun started strongly before fading out, as the Lynx outscored them 27-12 in the fourth quarter.

Players to watch

DeWanna Bonner is averaging 27.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game and Alyssa Thomas is posting 19.3 points and 12.3 rebounds per contest. Both have shouldered the scoring load for Connecticut, but they’ll need more help as no other Connecticut player is averaging more than 8 points per game.

Sylvia Fowles is averaging 14 points and 12 rebounds per game, and Napheesa Collier is racking up 14 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest for the Lynx.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images