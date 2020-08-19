Lyon Vs. Bayern Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Bayern Munich is expected to give Cinderella a rude awakening.

FC Bayern will face Olympique Lyonnais on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League semifinals. The matchup pits the heavily favored Bundesliga and German cup champions against the team that simply has shocked the world after finishing seventh in France’s Ligue 1.

Lyon outlasted Juventus in the round of 16 and upset Manchester City in the semifinals to return to the semifinals of European soccer’s elite men’s club competition for the first time since 2010.

Bayern reached this stage by storming past Chelsea in the round of 16 and routing Barcelona in the quarterfinals.

The winner will take on PSG on Sunday in the Champions League final.