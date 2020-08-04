Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

When the Red Sox and Rays square off this week at Tropicana Field, you can play along.

NESN Games and Chalkline Sports are teaming up for a pick-six for both contests of Boston and Tampa Bay’s two-game set. The Red Sox enter Tuesday’s series opener with a 3-7 record, good for last place in the American League East, while the Rays sit one spot above them with a 4-6 record.

Nathan Eovaldi will toe the robber for Boston opposite Tampa’s Charlie Morton in the opener, with Martin Perez matching up against Ryan Yarbrough on Wednesday night.

The rules for our “Red Sox Daily Challenge” are simple: Make your best guess on various prop bets and potentially win a $50 online gift certificate to the ’47 Brand store.

Picks must be in by the 6:40 p.m. ET start time both nights.

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images