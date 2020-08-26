Marcus Morris Claims He Didn’t Intentionally Step On Luka Doncic’s Ankle

Many are accusing Marcus Morris of dirty play Tuesday night, but the Clippers forward is preaching innocence.

During Game 5 of Los Angeles’ second-round NBA Playoffs series with the Dallas Mavericks, Morris stepped was seen stepping on the level heel of Luka Doncic, who currently is dealing with an injury to his left ankle. The Clippers eventually picked up a 154-111 victory to take a 3-2 lead in the series.

(You can click here and here to watch the play.)

Morris since has been accused of intentionally stepping on Doncic’s foot in an attempt to further injure the Mavericks star. The veteran forward used Twitter to defend himself, while using slightly NSFW language.

Here’s what he had to say:

I play this game with a level of respect for myself and other players. To think I would try to injure somebody is crazy to me. 10 years going against the best. I stand on morals and hard work. I compete and leave it out there every game. — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) August 26, 2020

Basketball has never been that serious to try to hurt somebody. Im not apologizing for shit because I know what I put into this game day in and day out. It was a mistake deal wit it. Competing is why I play. — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) August 26, 2020

Make of that what you will.

After the game, neither Doncic nor Dallas head coach Rick Carlisle indicated whether they believed Morris’ actions were intentional.