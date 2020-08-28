Martin Perez Takes Hill For Red Sox Looking For Win No. 3 Vs. Nationals

Martin Perez is back on the hill Friday night.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher enters the contest sporting a 2-3 record with a 3.45 ERA across his first six stats. Perez racked up 23 strikeouts in 31 1/3 inning so far while walking 15.

The lefty enters the squad’s series opener against the Washington Nationals after a no decision in his last outing in which he tossed seven brilliant innings while allowing just one run and striking out six Baltimore Orioles.

