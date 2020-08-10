Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Luka show continues Monday inside the Walt Disney World NBA bubble.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will face Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Both teams are locked into the Western Conference playoffs, but both also still have outside shots at finishing as high as the fifth seed.

Here’s how to watch Mavs-Jazz online:

When: Monday, Aug. 10, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

