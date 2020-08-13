The Phoenix Suns have entered a win-or-go-home situation.
The Suns will face the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday at Walt Disney World in their final NBA seeding game. The Suns are a perfect 7-0 in the NBA’s Orlando bubble, and a win over the Mavs, combined with either the Portland Trail Blazers or Memphis Grizzlies, would give Phoenix the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference and a place in the play-in round.
The Mavericks, who’ll enter the NBA Playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, might boost the Suns’ prospects by resting stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis ahead of the postseason.
Here’s how to watch the Mavericks versus Suns game:
When: Thursday, Aug. 13, at 4 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Live Stream: TNT
More NBA: 76ers’ Tobias Harris Has Simple Message Before Celtics Playoff Matchup
Thumbnail photo via Ashley Landis/Pool Photo/USA TODAY Sports Images