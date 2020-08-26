McCourty Twins, NFL Stars React To NBA Players Boycotting Playoff Games

Many in the world of professional sports were visibly shaken by news of Jacob Blake, a Black man, being shot in the back seven times by a police officer over the weekend in Wisconsin.
And they’ve decided to take a stand in one way or another.
The Detroit Lions on Tuesday canceled their practice in protest against police brutality and racial injustice. And when players around the NBA took this idea a step further, NFL players expressed their respect for the move on social media.
After the Milwaukee Bucks led the way by staying in the locker room ahead of Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, other teams scheduled to play Wednesday jumped on board.
With their hands tied, the NBA had no choice but to postpone all playoff games scheduled for the evening.
And NFL stars expressed their support.
“Respect to the guys in the Bucks locker toom,” New England Patriots defensive backs Devin and Jason McCourty tweeted from their joint Twitter account. “Taking a stand for what they believe in and for justice!”
Kenny Stills of the Houston Texans, Tyrann Mathieu of the Kansas City Chiefs, and NFL free agent Dez Bryant expressed their sentiments as well.
We’ll see if NFL players decide to join the NBA, too.