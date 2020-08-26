McCourty Twins, NFL Stars React To NBA Players Boycotting Playoff Games

Many in the world of professional sports were visibly shaken by news of Jacob Blake, a Black man, being shot in the back seven times by a police officer over the weekend in Wisconsin.

And they’ve decided to take a stand in one way or another.

The Detroit Lions on Tuesday canceled their practice in protest against police brutality and racial injustice. And when players around the NBA took this idea a step further, NFL players expressed their respect for the move on social media.

We won't be silent pic.twitter.com/u9FMCYcKez — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 25, 2020

After the Milwaukee Bucks led the way by staying in the locker room ahead of Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, other teams scheduled to play Wednesday jumped on board.

With their hands tied, the NBA had no choice but to postpone all playoff games scheduled for the evening.

And NFL stars expressed their support.

“Respect to the guys in the Bucks locker toom,” New England Patriots defensive backs Devin and Jason McCourty tweeted from their joint Twitter account. “Taking a stand for what they believe in and for justice!”

Respect to the guys in the Bucks locker room. Taking a stand for what they believe in and for justice! https://t.co/mLKURgaqiO — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) August 26, 2020

Kenny Stills of the Houston Texans, Tyrann Mathieu of the Kansas City Chiefs, and NFL free agent Dez Bryant expressed their sentiments as well.

Those who have been doing the work understand that it’s about the system in place. Yes, we want justice in these cases but we also need systemic change. — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) August 26, 2020

FED UP. Ain’t enough money in world to keep overlooking true issues that effect the mind body & soul of what we do. We cannot be happy for self when our communities are suffering & innocent folk are dying.. since George Floyd, there have been at least 20 other police shootings. https://t.co/UmzuuWP7us — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) August 26, 2020

We’ll see if NFL players decide to join the NBA, too.