Tom Brady turned 43 on Monday, so, of course, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has received plenty of birthday wishes on social media.
Michael Strahan even chimed in, though he didn’t hesitate to troll his former opponent.
Strahan, as you likely remember, played a pivotal role on the New York Giants squad that topped a perfect Patriots team in Super Bowl XLII. Strahan picked up a critical sack late in the game, resulting in one of the most iconic images of the game.
So, Strahan decided to send Brady a friendly reminder of the play alongside his birthday message.
“Happy birthday, @TomBrady! Enjoy the day my brotha. Yes, I had to use this photo AGAIN 😂😂,” he wrote.
Happy birthday, @TomBrady! Enjoy the day my brotha. Yes, I had to use this photo AGAIN 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CGc9odwra8
— Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) August 3, 2020
Naturally, Brady didn’t stay silent.
“Thanks, Mike,” he tweeted back. “Guess we’ll just have to run it back…on a football field…where I still go to work every day…😉.”
Thanks, Mike. Guess we’ll just have to run it back…on a football field…where I still go to work every day…😉 https://t.co/MHzPWtIDJa
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 3, 2020
Brilliant.
More NFL: Julian Edelman Wishes ‘Old Man’ Tom Brady Happy Birthday In New Post
Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images